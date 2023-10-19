Top track

The Dust Coda - Limbo Man

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Dust Coda

The Globe
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Dust Coda - Limbo Man
Got a code?

About

Hot UK rockers The Dust Coda will hit the road in October 2023 to celebrate their eagerly awaited new album 'Loco Paradise.'

The Dust Coda is a band that continues to achieve the seemingly impossible against all odds. The London-based group has been spend Read more

Presented by TEG MJR.

Lineup

The Dust Coda

Venue

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.