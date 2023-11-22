Top track

Sven Väth - Catharsis

Cocoon Records Showcase NYC

The Brooklyn Monarch
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Sven Väth is quite simply unique. A legend in his own lifetime with a commitment and passion that has influenced the advance and evolution of electronic music. Clubs, record labels and careers have been launched.

Presented by The Brooklyn Monarch, Avant Gardner, Ornate Project
Lineup

Shahar, Emanuel Satie, Sven Väth

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

