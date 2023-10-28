DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FEAR of Missing Out | Sunset Cruise

Pier 36
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FEAR of Missing Out.

You might regret missing out on Levar's Halloween Special.

Quiana Parks' Parks & Rec vibes will provide two incredible worlds on the same yacht.

Event Information:

Boards 5:00 PM

Departs 5:30 PM

Ends 9:00 PM

This is a 21+ event Read more

Presented by iBoatNYC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Pier 36

299 South Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.