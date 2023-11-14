Top track

Jeune Morty

La Boule Noire
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12.50

Jeune Morty - Dead Ops Arcade
About

Jeune Morty est un artiste âgé de 21 ans, originaire du Val de Marne plus précisément de Choisy-Le-Roi. Bercé durant toute son enfance par des sonorités Africaine et Américaine avec des artistes allant de Douk Saga, Alpha Blondy à Lil Wayne ou encore Three Read more

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Jeune Morty

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

