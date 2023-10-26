DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rify Royalty as Sidney Prescott
Baby Love as Casey
K.James as Billy
Pinche as Gale Weathers
Miss Malice as Tatum
Vigor Mortis as Stu
Tix: $10 adv/$15 doors
21+
