Concert — Please Party (Live & More)

Badaboum
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
Concert — Please (+) Nelick & Quasi Qui

Un premier EP sorti au printemps et 6 mois après deux boules noires à guichet fermé, Please revient le 25 Novembre au Badaboum avec une Please Party endiablée.

Au menu ; Full Band Show, Nelick et Quasi Qui aux plat Read more

Présenté par Badaboum.

Lineup

Please, Nelick, Quasi Qui

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

