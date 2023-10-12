DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dusk Dance Music

Chop Shop
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DDM was founded on the belief that you shouldn’t have to stay up all night in a jam-packed nightclub to see a DJ and feel that dancefloor energy! We're here to provide you with unique live show experiences in nontraditional venues and expose you to local, Read more

Presented by Dusk Dance Music + Chop Shop
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

