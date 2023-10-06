DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Conversation Pit: Shawn Reynaldo

Linea
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkMilano
€8.50
About

Conversation Pit is the groovy spot where we create podcasts, interviews, host lively talks, and enjoy intimate tiny concerts.

This time we're going to present: "First Floor, Reflections on Electronic Music Culture".

Written by veteran journalist Read more

Presentato da LINEA.

Lineup

Shawn Reynaldo

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open7:00 pm

