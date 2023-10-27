Top track

ORTIGA & Pili Pampín - Eu Chorar Chorei

Ortiga y Pili Pampín

Sala Capitol
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsSantiago de Compostela
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cuando ya estaba todo inventado, llegaron Ortiga y Pili Pampín. Capaces de convertir en hit cualquier verso del cancionero popular gallego, consiguieron con su “Eu chorar chorei” conquistar al gran público, que ahora quiere más. El dúo que no entiende de e Read more

Organizado por Ernie Records.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Sala Capitol

Rúa de Concepción Arenal, 5, 15702 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

