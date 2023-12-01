Top track

When The Top One is Locked

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jessica Moss + Bill Nace

Public Records
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

When The Top One is Locked
Got a code?

About

Jessica Moss is a widely acclaimed Montréal based violinist and composer. She uses amplified and processed violin and voice to create intricate works of expressive electronic, drone, experimental and post classical Minimalism; She’s released four full leng Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Jessica Moss, Bill Nace

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.