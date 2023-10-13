DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LIL YAN & LA2F vous proposent deux concerts inédit à DOCK B à Pantin. Dans un lieu hybride et innovant au bord du canal de l'Ourcq, plongez dans l'univers intimiste du nouvel EP commun de LIL YAN & LA2F, dépeignant le monde qui les entoure.
Cet évènement
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.