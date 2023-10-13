Top track

Lil Yan & LA2F - Pixel

LIL YAN & LA2F

DOCK B
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LIL YAN & LA2F vous proposent deux concerts inédit à DOCK B à Pantin. Dans un lieu hybride et innovant au bord du canal de l'Ourcq, plongez dans l'univers intimiste du nouvel EP commun de LIL YAN & LA2F, dépeignant le monde qui les entoure.

Présenté par DOCK B & Reves Records

Lineup

Lil Yan, LA2F

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

