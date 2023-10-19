DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cosette Gobat / Tamesis / Screaming in a PT

The Outpost
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Falling Moon #25

For a second consecutive Thursday we host an event at the Outpost, Bermondsey. This time with the excellent Cosette Gobat from Philadelphia bringing their new experimental sound. Psych-rockers Tamesis and acoustic emo courtesy of Screamin Read more

Presented by Falling Moon.

Lineup

Screaming in a Public Toilet, Tamesis, Cosette Gobat

Venue

The Outpost

7 Almond Road, London, SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm

