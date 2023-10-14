DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

4 Hours Young

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJCatania
€13.80
About

RADIO DELFINO RIPARTE CON LA NUOVA STAGIONE ED UN NUOVO FORMAT: "FOUR HOURS YOUNG"

- 4 ORE

- 4 DECENNI

- 1 FESTA DIVERSA OGNI ORA

Un decennio ad ogni cambio d'ora; 70, 80, 90, 2000. Un mega countdown di 60 minuti detterà la durata di uno specifico e Read more

Presentato da Radio Delfino Eventi.

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

