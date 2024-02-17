Top track

Listen To Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gray Area presents Lilly Palmer & Special Guests

MUSICA NYC
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $26.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Listen To Me
Got a code?

About

Dutch techno sensation Lilly Palmer returns to New York for her Manhattan debut at Musica NYC with special guests Hiroko Yamamura and Shay De Castro.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gray Area.

Lineup

Hiroko Yamamura, Shay De Castro, Lilly Palmer

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.