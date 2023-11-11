DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drella

Heartbreakers
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£7.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Club Psych presents... Drella + Guests. Followed by Club Psych DJs until 3am.

Inspired to fight against the economic struggles facing their hometown of Bradford, Drella is the project of Jonny, Toby and Alfie, who combine politicised lyrics with gritty gu Read more

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

Drella

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.