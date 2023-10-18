DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Science of Attachment Styles with Dr Brodie

The Station Hotel
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
TalkAberdeen
£13
Have you felt anxious or on edge when you’ve texted someone you’re dating but they haven’t gotten back to you in a few hours? On the other hand, do you have a tendency to be overly critical and nit- pick at every small imperfection in your partner when in Read more

Presented by Seed Talks

78 Guild Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6GN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

