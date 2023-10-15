DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bill O'Connell per "Porta Napoli in Jazz Reloaded"

SPAZIOPORTO
Sun, 15 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€20.70
Un nuovo ed emozionante trio musicale composto da tre eccezionali musicisti, Bill 'O' Connell al pianoforte, Dany Noel al basso elettrico e Alessandro Napolitano alla batteria.

Bill 'O' Connell vanta una carriera artistica di oltre quarant'anni, pianista,

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Bill O’Connell

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

