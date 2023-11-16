Top track

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Disco Dance Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mamma Mia!! It's a classic disco S.O.S. Get ready for Dancing Queen!

We're throwing it back to 1979 for an epic all night classic disco dance party celebrating the music of ABBA! ABBA, whose name is made up of the initials of the four members first name Read more

Presented by Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

