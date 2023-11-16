DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mamma Mia!! It's a classic disco S.O.S. Get ready for Dancing Queen!
We're throwing it back to 1979 for an epic all night classic disco dance party celebrating the music of ABBA! ABBA, whose name is made up of the initials of the four members first name
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.