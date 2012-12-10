DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Basel Closing Party

Club Space Miami
10 Dec - 12 Dec
DJMiami
From $75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Link Miami Rebels proudly presents a Basel masterpiece. Sunday night until infinity.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been declared a worldwide pandemic* Read more

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.