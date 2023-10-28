DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le festival qui va secouer ton automne en Sud Vendée ! Cette année
l'association Fontenay en Scène a vu les choses en grand et nous annonce
3 nuits de folie pendant les vacances de la Toussaint, avec une recette
qu'elle connaît bien : du rock et de la c
