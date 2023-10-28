Top track

Vagabond, Zaho de Sagazan - Coming In (feat. Zaho de Sagazan)

Pass 2 jours Samedi + Dimanche

Espace René Cassin
28 Oct - 29 Oct
GigsLa Rochelle
€71.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le festival qui va secouer ton automne en Sud Vendée ! Cette année

l'association Fontenay en Scène a vu les choses en grand et nous annonce

3 nuits de folie pendant les vacances de la Toussaint, avec une recette

qu'elle connaît bien : du rock et de la c

Présenté par LA FESTIVALERIE.

Lineup

4
PLK, Prince Waly, ZOLA and 4 more

Venue

Espace René Cassin

Avenue De La Gare, 85200 Fontenay-le-Comte, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

