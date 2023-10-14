DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Owl Nite Long: Keenan Orr, Joe L., Jandro

The Owl Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Owl Room presents KEENAN ORR OWL NITE LONG!

Keenan Orr has been DJing in Washington DC's underground dance parties and clubs since the '90s, including Buzz (DC) at Nation, Red, and Club Five. He has also landed residencies at a number of clubs around

Presented by The Owl Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jandro

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

