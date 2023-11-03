DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loose Legs w/ Poly-Ritmo, Loose Legs Residents

Café 1001
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
There's no party like a Loose Legs party, so once again we are delighted to welcome the disco, house and boogie collective back to The Loft. This time round, their residents will be joined by a very special headline set from the wonderful Poly-Ritmo, who h Read more

Presented by Cafe 1001.

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

