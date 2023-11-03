DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
There's no party like a Loose Legs party, so once again we are delighted to welcome the disco, house and boogie collective back to The Loft. This time round, their residents will be joined by a very special headline set from the wonderful Poly-Ritmo, who h
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.