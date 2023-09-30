DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LAST DANCE ( Gilt closing party )

GILT
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
we are doing one last dance at Gilt, for a chance to say goodbye to one of the best clubs in downtown Orlando.

join us as we dance all night with though art, lord rash, na chaddad, Quarantino, nassif, de bekerman

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PH Entertainment.

GILT

740 Bennett Road, Orlando, Florida 32803, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

