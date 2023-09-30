DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
we are doing one last dance at Gilt, for a chance to say goodbye to one of the best clubs in downtown Orlando.
join us as we dance all night with though art, lord rash, na chaddad, Quarantino, nassif, de bekerman
This is an 18+ event
