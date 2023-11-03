Top track

Fat White Family + Just Mustard + Panic Shack + Ditz

Marble Factory
Fri, 3 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsBristol
£33.35

FORMations presents:

FAT WHITE FAMILY

JUST MUSTARD

PANIC SHACK

DITZ

Doors: 4pm

Curfew: 10pm

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FORMations.

1
Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open4:00 pm

