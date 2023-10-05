Top track

John Ozila - Funky Boogie

Hot Pants House Party *FREE ENTRY

The Little Scarlet Door
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

😈 Psssst....😈 Your favourite ★Hot Pants★ DJ duo are BACK AGAIN; luring you into a secret location 👀

We're taking you down under into the depths of a slinky, suave basement...not just any 'ole basement, but a basement of a house party - yuurp the Hot Pa Read more

Presented by Hot Pants.

Venue

The Little Scarlet Door

12-13 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4DF, United Kingdom
Doors open8:30 pm

