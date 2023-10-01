DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Micky Overman: Warm Up

The Bill Murray
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Micky Overman warms up for a record of an album of her very best jokes! Join her for an hour of jokes about relationships, family, self-esteem and targeted ads.

As seen on ITV2 and heard on BBC4, Micky Overman is an award-nominated comedian whose previous Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Micky Overman

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.