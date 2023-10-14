DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LILITH FESTIVAL 2023 - XII Ed. Serata finale
Sabrina Napoleone, presenta il nuovo disco Cristalli Sognanti, in uscita il 13 ottobre.
Aprirà la serata Silvia Dainese.
Questo è un evento 18+
