LF 2023 - Sabrina Napoleone + Silvia Dainese

La Claque
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsGenova
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LILITH FESTIVAL 2023 - XII Ed. Serata finale

Sabrina Napoleone, presenta il nuovo disco Cristalli Sognanti, in uscita il 13 ottobre.

Aprirà la serata Silvia Dainese.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Lilith Associazione Culturale Impresa Sociale.

Lineup

Silvia Dainese, Sabrina Napoleone

Venue

La Claque

Via S. Donato, 9, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

