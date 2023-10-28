DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bad Girls Corso di cinema Il Noir e le Dark Lady

Cinema Astra
Sat, 28 Oct, 3:00 pm
WorkshopFirenze
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un nuovo (per)corso di storia del cinema: Dedicato alle cattivissime del cinema di tutti i tempi (e di tutti i generi).

Il sabato pomeriggio dalle 15.00 alle 17.00 insieme ad alcuni dei più importanti e brillanti critici e storici del cinema italiani.

Presentato da Fondazione Stensen.

Venue

Cinema Astra

Piazza Cesare Beccaria 9, 50121 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open2:30 pm

