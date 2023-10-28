DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Onesh 4 Halloween

Les Caves Saint Sabin
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.99
About

Ce 28 octobre, Onesh fera son grand retour aux Caves Saint-Sabin pour une soirée d'Halloween mémorable et terrifiante.

Notre Shalit, maître des mystères, fera surgir ses créatures psychédéliques les plus énigmatiques.

▬▬▬▬ LINE-UP ▬▬▬▬

▫️SuperTim | 23h-

Présenté par Onesh Techno.

Venue

Les Caves Saint Sabin

50 Rue St Sabin, 75011 Paris, France

Doors open11:00 pm

