DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Atrium vous convie le 6 octobre à bord du Rivers King, une péniche amarrée au quai Saint-Bernard.
Nous vous avons concocté pour l’occasion un plateau inédit dont 2 piliers de la scène Italo-Disco.
En effet vous aurez la chance de découvrir et écouter Adr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.