Found God in a Tomato

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Engine Rooms
Tue, 2 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£19.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Found God in a Tomato
About Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

A mix of sprawling psych-pop, prog rock and heavy garage riffs, Australia’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets rose out of Perth’s indie underground in 2014. Debut album High Visceral Part 1 set the bar incredibly high from the off, and their fourth album, 2021’s S Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Psych presents... Psychedelic Porn Crumpets + Guests

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Psychedelia.
Lineup

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Venue

Engine Rooms

West Quay, Harbour Parade, Southampton SO15 1GZ
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

