DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dirk. + After Geography + The Senators !

Supersonic
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

***Si vous êtes fans de... Weezer, Pixies & Tramhaus

DIRK.
(Indie rock - MayWay Records - Ghent, BEL)
AFTER GEOGRAPHY
(Power pop - KRML/Dangerhouse Skylabl - Lyon, FR)
THE SENATORS !
(Rock alternatif - Villejuif, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

After Geography, DIRK.

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

