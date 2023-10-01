DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Special with Rose Matafeo & Daniel Kitson

Up The Creek
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
Join an outstanding line-up of comedy with Sunday Special at Up The Creek - Voted the UK's No.1 comedy night by the Guardian.

Startruck creator and star and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Rose Matafeo drops in joined by an impeccable bill featuring Will Duggan.

Presented by Sunday Special.
Lineup

Rose Matafeo, Daniel Kitson, Will Duggan

Venue

Up The Creek

302 Creek Rd, Greenwich, London SE10 9SW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

