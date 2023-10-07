DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

From Hell & Mia Shadow

Malanga Café
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lola Von Dage, bien conocida en nuestra cabina y en nuestra pista de baile, se presenta hoy con su traje de Mia Shadow y acompañada de su amiga Ruth García aka From Hell para presentarnos su proyecto conjunto “No Trouble In Paradise”!

Mia Shadow aka Lola Read more

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

From Hell

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.