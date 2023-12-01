DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a night of musical exploration and artistic expression as Rhythm Horizons takes over The Lower Third on Friday 1st December 2023, in the heart of central London next to Tottenham Court Road station.
We'll be joined by headliners My Friend - fr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.