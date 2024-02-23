Top track

Found God in a Tomato

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

O2 Ritz
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
Selling fast
£21.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Found God in a Tomato
Got a code?

Event information

This price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy

This is an 8+ event (u14s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.