Josep Suquet Trío

Casa Astor
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Josep Suquet se presenta junto a su trío, que se nutre del jazz moderno, el jazz fusión, asando por la música post romántica y modernista. Presentarán su disco "Impressions" (2021), que consta de composiciones originales y algunas versiones.

El trío se co

Organizado por Casa Ástor.
Lineup

Josep Suquet Trío

Venue

Casa Astor

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

