Top track

Il Mago Del Gelato - Zenzero

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IL MAGO DEL GELATO

Teatro Nazionale - Sala Mercato
31 Oct - 1 Nov
GigsGenova
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Il Mago Del Gelato - Zenzero
Got a code?

About

Funk, afrobeat e jazz, questi fondamenti de Il Mago Del Gelato, una miscela sensuale e movimentata dove i sapori del mediterraneo e lo spirito di via Padova si fanno strada tra fiati avvolgenti, groove trascinanti e melodie cariche di freschezza.

Il Mago Read more

Presentato da Boavida.

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Nazionale - Sala Mercato

Via del Monastero, 16149 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.