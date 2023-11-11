Top track

The Grogans - Abando

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Grogans

Two Palms
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Grogans - Abando
Got a code?

About

Greyline & Academy Events presents

The Grogans

Two Palms, London

11 November 2023

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Greyline Live Ltd.

Lineup

The Grogans

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.