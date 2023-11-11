Top track

993

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pitchfork x Music Unlock : Blawan (live) + Courtesy + Estelle P

Trabendo
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJParis
From €17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

993
Got a code?

About

Pitchfork x Music Unlock : Blawan (live), Courtesy, Estelle P

Blawan (live) - À la fois en studio et sur la route, Jamie Roberts a consacré la dernière décennie au développement de son projet, Blawan – et ce faisant, il a créé un univers au sein de la tec Read more

Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Estelle P, Courtesy, Blawan

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.