Top track

M'Lady (feat. Kero Kero Bonito) (S3RL Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dorian Electra

New Century
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

M'Lady (feat. Kero Kero Bonito) (S3RL Remix)
Got a code?

About

Now Wave + FORM present Dorian Electra
+ Babymorocco

https://newcenturymcr.com
https://www.instagram.com/newcenturymcr
https://twitter.com/NCHMCR

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Now Wave & FORM

Lineup

Dorian Electra

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.