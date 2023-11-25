DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ML / November party

Love Shack
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Melting Lights is back in a new location! With a selection of emerging underground DJs playing all night.

ML is where music, art, and culture collide to create transformative experiences that inspire creativity, inclusivity, and positive social impact. Read more

Love Shack

Arch 298, 299 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9HA, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

