Ciaoame! Milano

The Grace Club
Sun, 15 Oct, 5:00 pm
ComedyMilano
Free

About

CIAOAME! è il primo Drag Race Tribute Show in Italia. Ogni domenica, dal 15 Ottobre al 31 Dicembre, in cui commentare e scambiarsi opinioni sulla competizione di drag queen più famosa degli ultimi tempi – insieme ad ospiti d’eccezione e in una nuova locati Read more

CIAOAME!
Lineup

Venue

The Grace Club

Via Messina 38, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

