DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sirens and Spells: Sexquisite Halloween

Bethnal Green Working Men's Club
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sirens and Spells: Sexquisite Halloween

Get ready to celebrate Halloween in style! On October 26th, join us at the iconic Bethnal Green Working Men's Club for an unforgettable night of queer magic and spooktacular delight, brought to you by Sexquisite Eve Read more

Sexquisite
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bethnal Green Working Men's Club

42 Pollard Row, London E2 6NB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.