Chardogay

The Silverlake Lounge
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
Free
About

CHARDOGAY is back and better than ever! We will forever be rooted in wine, but you asked for a full bar, a dance floor, a stage, and a return to Sunset Blvd, and here we are at the historic Silverlake Lounge!

Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

