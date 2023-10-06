Top track

Pourquoi pas

Miel De Montagne

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€25.50

Pourquoi pas
About

Pour son premier EP sorti en juin 2018, Miel de Montagne se révèle avec des productions électroniques teintées de pop. Il chante la vie simple, celle qu’il mène à la campagne avec ses parents, ses histoires d’amour, son skate et son chien. Des punchlines q Read more

Présenté par Le Bazar

Lineup

Miel de Montagne

Venue

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

267 Rue Marcel Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

