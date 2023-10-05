Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Mr Medicine

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

The Foundry
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSheffield
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Mr Medicine
Event information

Pigsx7 come to The Foundry, Sheffield Student Union this October

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Strange Days.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Venue

The Foundry

Foundry, Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank, S10 2TG
Doors open7:30 pm
1300 capacity

