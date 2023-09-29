Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

SWX
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
Event information

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at SWX

This is an 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Bonnacons of Doom

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1800 capacity

