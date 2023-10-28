Top track

Anti-Nowhere League

229
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Human Punk proudly presents the return to The 229 of:

ANTI NOWHERE LEAGUE

With SPECIAL DUTIES & very special guests TBC

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Human Punk

Lineup

Special Duties, Anti-Nowhere League

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

