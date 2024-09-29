DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TEDxRoma 2024 - TIME

Auditorium Parco della Musica - Sala Santa Cecilia
Sun, 29 Sept, 2:00 pm
TalkRoma
€47
Per l’ottava edizione del TEDxRoma ci immergeremo in un'esperienza unica di riflessione e ispirazione, dedicata al tema del "TIME".

Esploreremo il tempo nelle sue molteplici dimensioni: Chronos, Kairos, Aion ed Eniautos. Ognuna di esse offre uno sguardo u...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Infinity Edge S.r.l.

Auditorium Parco della Musica - Sala Santa Cecilia

Via Pietro De Coubertin 30, 00196 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open2:00 pm

